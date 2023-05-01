RFK: His Father and Uncle Fought the Military-Industrial Complex Before they Died

During an interview with Piers Morgan, RFK Jr. said his father, Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle John F. Kennedy were battling the military-industrial complex when they were killed.

Morgan asked Kennedy how it impacted him to lose them both at such a young age.

“I think it had impact on the world,” Kennedy answered.

“I think my father and uncle were fighting against the emergence of the military-industrial complex.

“Their deaths really marked a fork in the road for our country and the rest of the world where we started down this road toward corporatism which I call the corrupt merger of state and corporate power.”

“President Eisenhower warned us about four days before my uncle took office, and that’s the rise of the military-industrial complex which has turned America into a warfare state abroad and a surveillance state at home.”

RFK Jr Says his father and JFK were trying to end industrial military complex before their deaths @RobertKennedyJr #Kennedy24 #RFKJr pic.twitter.com/l7Rp3xZlm2 — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) April 30, 2023

Kennedy was kind of killing it on the vaccines when Morgan said they unfortunately ran out of time. ABC News censored him.

Kennedy’s not far left enough left for the new Democrat Party.

Piers Morgan doesn’t let RFK Jr finish speaking about vaccines… pic.twitter.com/hXpujhIfbP — suzy (@Suzy_1776) April 29, 2023

Tucker interviewed Robert Kennedy on several occasions. This one is the most applicable.

The most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d’état from which our democracy has never recovered. @TuckerCarlson https://t.co/qJ1sUdhe4t — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 17, 2022

