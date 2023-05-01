RFK: His Father and Uncle Fought the Military-Industrial Complex Before they Died

By
M Dowling
-
0
24

During an interview with Piers Morgan, RFK Jr. said his father, Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle John F. Kennedy were battling the military-industrial complex when they were killed.

Morgan asked Kennedy how it impacted him to lose them both at such a young age.

“I think it had impact on the world,” Kennedy answered.

“I think my father and uncle were fighting against the emergence of the military-industrial complex.

“Their deaths really marked a fork in the road for our country and the rest of the world where we started down this road toward corporatism which I call the corrupt merger of state and corporate power.”

“President Eisenhower warned us about four days before my uncle took office, and that’s the rise of the military-industrial complex which has turned America into a warfare state abroad and a surveillance state at home.”

Kennedy was kind of killing it on the vaccines when Morgan said they unfortunately ran out of time. ABC News censored him.

Kennedy’s not far left enough left for the new Democrat Party.

Tucker interviewed Robert Kennedy on several occasions. This one is the most applicable.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments