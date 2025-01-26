The CIA now has found a lab origin “more likely” for the COVID-19 pandemic, joining two other top U.S. agencies that have previously made the assessment.

“CIA assesses with low confidence that a research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin based on the available body of reporting,” a CIA spokesperson said in a statement. “CIA continues to assess that both research-related and natural origin scenarios of the COVID-19 pandemic remain plausible.”

They had low confidence because they were protecting the administration, Anthony Fauci, and others. Fauci and Dr. Collins of NIAID and NIH, respectively funded it secretly with tax dollars. They funded gain-of-function which is the process by which they make the disease more lethal to humans, allegedly to create a vaccine. It also makes fabulous bioweapons for the psychopaths in various governments.

The CIA will “continue to evaluate any available credible new intelligence reporting or open-source information that could change CIA’s assessment,” the spokesperson said.

The assessment marks a shift in stance from the intelligence agency that has for years refrained from making a conclusion on the issue, citing a lack of information.

John Ratcliffe, the new CIA director, has long supported the lab leak possibility, telling a congressional panel in April 2023 that it’s the “only explanation” for the disease that has since killed millions around the globe.

There is zero evidence it came from nature, but plenty of evidence it came from the Wuhan lab, not the market outside the lab.

