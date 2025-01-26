Update: Petro Challenged Trump, Now Offers the Presidential Plane to Take Back His Criminals

Update

At about 3 pm ET, President Trump leveled severe restrictions on Colombia after President Petro turned back two deportation flights. At 3:45 pm ET, Petro changed his mind and offered his presidential plane to return his criminals.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro offered his presidential plane to repatriate migrants coming back from the U.S. on Sunday. This followed President Trump’s stern warnings.

The move came after Trump hit the Central American country with retaliatory measures in response to Petro’s refusal to accept deportation flights. In a statement translated from Spanish, the Colombian government said that the plane would help facilitate a “dignified return.”

“The Government of Colombia, under the direction of President Gustavo Petro, has arranged the presidential plane to facilitate the dignified return of the compatriots who were going to arrive in the country today in the morning, coming from deportation flights,” the translated statement read.

The war lasted almost an hour.

Original Story from under an hour before!

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro turned back two repatriation flights, and now he will pay the price.

I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people.

Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so I have directed my Administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures:

-Emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the United States. In one week, the 25% tariffs will be raised to 50%.

-A Travel Ban and immediate Visa Revocations on the Colombian Government Officials, and all Allies and Supporters.

-Visa Sanctions on all Party Members, Family Members, and Supporters of the Colombian Government.

-Enhanced Customs and Border Protection Inspections of all Colombian Nationals and Cargo on national security grounds.

-IEEPA Treasury, Banking, and Financial Sanctions to be fully imposed.

These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!

The flight with Mexico was straightened out.

This has been corrected. The issue was with one flight and it’s manifest apparently. Mexico has agreed to cooperate with the US and has been already accepting deportation flights. pic.twitter.com/LkFSr46LU2 — Kevin (@knewenigma) January 25, 2025

