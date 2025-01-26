Nearly 50 TdA Illegals Arrested in Denver Nightclub

DEA Rocky Mountain Division

According to an X post from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Division, federal and local law enforcement agencies raided a private Denver nightclub this morning and took nearly 50 illegal aliens living in Denver.

Denver has a far-left mayor who declared Denver a sanctuary. It’s a sanctuary for criminals. He said, “I am willing to go to jail to block deportations.”

The DEA, Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and “local partners” seized drugs, weapons, and cash in the 5 a.m. raid. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations detained nearly 50 people, many of which are “connected with the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang from Venezuela,” according to the DEA.

A DEA official said the investigation of the nightclub began months ago.

It should be interesting to see if Venezuelan President Maduro balks.


