CIA sends out a creepy Valentine’s Day message









The Central Intelligence Agency sent a message of love to all of us for Valentine’s Day. It was quite creepy. They’re trying to humanize an agency that should not even try. It makes them look rather amateurish.

“Roses are red. Violets are blue. Happy Valentine’s Day from the CIA to you!” the spy agency wrote on Twitter.

What kind of person would like this message from the spy agency?

They were mocked, although it’s a Biden CIA.

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/BjhMcZlg5J — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) February 15, 2021

Roses are red

Violets are nice

Replying to this tweet

Means we’ll secretly monitor your device — Roland Martinez (@RolandM16593288) February 14, 2021

