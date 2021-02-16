CIA sends out a creepy Valentine’s Day message

The Central Intelligence Agency sent a message of love to all of us for Valentine’s Day. It was quite creepy. They’re trying to humanize an agency that should not even try. It makes them look rather amateurish.
“Roses are red. Violets are blue. Happy Valentine’s Day from the CIA to you!” the spy agency wrote on Twitter.
What kind of person would like this message from the spy agency?
— CIA (@CIA) February 14, 2021
They were mocked, although it’s a Biden CIA.
Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/BjhMcZlg5J
— Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) February 15, 2021
Roses are red
Violets are nice
Replying to this tweet
Means we’ll secretly monitor your device
— Roland Martinez (@RolandM16593288) February 14, 2021
— Matthew 🐯 (@DamnCoffee) February 14, 2021
That would be like getting a valentines from Reinhard Heydrich of Sicherheitsdienst (SD) fame.
It was the security service of the SS and Heydrich was handpicked by Himmler.
Reinhard was cashiered out of the Kriegsmarine (Navy) for sleeping with a superior officer’s daughter.
He arranged the fake Polish resistance raid on the German radio station that started WWII in an operation called Canned Goods.
After Czech partisans took him out in a bold submachine gun and grenade attack in broad daylight Himmler raided his safe to get his hands on all of the dossiers.
The Brown Bolsheviks (NSDAP) would salivate over what the Big Tech Bolsheviks have built.
I don’t have a device but there are some middle fingers and flatulence.
The only three letters I fear are G-O-D.