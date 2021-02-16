Pelosi to hold a 9/11 commission over 1-6 riot but not Antifa or BLM riots









House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to House Democrats on Monday announcing plans for the creation of a “9/11-type commission” to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. As far as the riots by the violent communists trying to overthrow our government, Antifa and Black Lives Matter, they don’t merit any investigation. Democrats embrace them.

“To protect our security, our security, our security, our next step will be to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to ‘investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to January 6, 2021, a domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex,'” Pelosi wrote.

Pelosi wants to continue wasting taxpayers’ time. It would be interesting to know what she knew and when. The rumor going around D.C. is that she was tipped off about the coming siege and did nothing. Pelosi is responsible for the Capitol security.

A commission of this nature would be established by a statute, passed by both chambers, and signed into law by the President. The commission members would not be elected leaders and would be outside the government.

In a separate letter to House Democrats earlier this month, Pelosi wrote that it is “clear that we will need to establish a 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes, and security relating to the terrorist mob attack on January 6.”

This follows a press release of a letter signed by Rodney Davis, ranking member of the committee on House Administration. Other signatories were Jim Jordan, ranking member of the committee on the Judiciary, James Comer, ranking member on committee on Oversight & Reform, as well as Devin Nunes, a ranking member of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

THE LETTER

Dear Speaker Pelosi:

The American people deserve answers to a few straightforward questions regarding the security of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

When then-Chief Sund made a request for national guard support on January 4th, why was that request denied?

Did Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving get permission or instruction from your staff on January 4th prior to denying Chief Sund’s request for the national guard?

What conversations and what guidance did you and your staff give the Sergeant at Arms leading up to January 6th specific to the security posture of the campus?

What conversations with the SAA and Capitol Police did you have during the attack on the Capitol and what response did you give security officials on January 6th when Chief Sund requested National Guard support that required your approval?

Why are your House Officers refusing to comply with preservation and production requests to turn over materials relevant to the events surrounding the 6th?

Five weeks have passed since the January 6th attack on the Capitol building, and many important questions about your responsibility for the security of the Capitol remain unanswered. As you are aware, the Speaker of the House is not only the leader of the majority party but also has enormous institutional responsibilities.

The Speaker is responsible for all operational decisions made within the House. We have observed for two years this very heavy-handed and tightly controlled approach to House operations that has been exerted by yourself, your staff, and an army of appointed House officials.

WHO WILL INVESTIGATE HER

Speaker Pelosi’s hyperbolic and hate-filled language is far worse than anything we hear from Republicans. She skates every time. Steve Scalise called her out for it. Pelosi is a relentless OCD hatemonger. She endlessly tries to incite people against everyone on the Right.

🚨 Disgusting: Nancy Pelosi just called Republicans “domestic enemies.” I was shot because of this kind of unhinged rhetoric. Where’s the media outrage? pic.twitter.com/cJZQ3E4dnU — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 24, 2020

