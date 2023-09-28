CIA Smuggled Dr. Fauci Into HQ Where He Influenced the COVID Probe

Dr. Anthony Fauci was smuggled into CIA headquarters “without a record of entry,” where he “participated in the analysis to ‘influence’ the Agency’s” Covid-19 investigation, according to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

A whistleblower, a senior-level CIA officer, told Congress that the CIA had offered to pay off analysts who had found that COVID-19 most likely leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

According to Rep. Wenstrup and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the analysts were allegedly asked to report instead that the virus jumped from animals to humans.

In June, the U.S. intelligence community declassified a 10-page report on the origins of COVID-19. It found “biosafety concerns” and “genetic engineering” taking place at the Wuhan facility but that agencies had assessed that the virus wasn’t genetically engineered.

Rep. Wenstrup wrote a letter to the HHS Inspector General. This is it in part:

According to information gathered by the Select Subcommittee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, played a role in the Central Intelligence Agency’s review of the origins of COVID-19.

The information provided suggests that Dr. Fauci was escorted into Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters—without a record of entry—and participated in the analysis to “influence” the Agency’s review. Our goal is to ensure the scientific investigative process regarding the origins of COVID-19 was fair, impartial, and free of alternative influence.

The Select Subcommittee’s goal is to ensure accountability and transparency. The American people deserve the truth—to know the origins of the virus and whether there was a concerted effort by public health authorities to suppress the lab leak theory for political or national security purposes.

Accordingly, information regarding specific movements of Dr. Fauci throughout the pandemic is reasonable and hardly intrusive, especially considering he is no longer employed by the federal government, he is no longer a protectee of the Inspector General, and we are not requesting any information regarding his current movements.

“Dr. Fauci was escorted into CIA headquarters… without a record to entry to participate in the analysis to “influence” the (CIA) Agency’s review…”

Wow!

Fauci impeded a CIA investigation or helped in a cover-up because of the crimes he committed. That is clear because the CIA… pic.twitter.com/bwhBVErBuj — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) September 27, 2023

Related