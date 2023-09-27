Clown World! Philly Rioter Named Meatball Cries for Her Mugshot

Dayjia Blackwell, also known as “Meatball,” posted livestream videos inciting Black Lives Matter rioting and looting in Philadelphia. She was one of the approximately 20 arrested following mass looting targeting a liquor store, Lululemon, Footlocker, Apple, and others.

She foolishly shared the video with her in it.

When her mug shot was taken, Meatball was crying.


