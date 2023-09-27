Clown World! Philly Rioter Named Meatball Cries for Her Mugshot

Dayjia Blackwell, also known as “Meatball,” posted livestream videos inciting Black Lives Matter rioting and looting in Philadelphia. She was one of the approximately 20 arrested following mass looting targeting a liquor store, Lululemon, Footlocker, Apple, and others.

She foolishly shared the video with her in it.

Video shared on social media showed #BLM rioters celebrating the mass looting in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/cwCqASsAuK — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2023

When her mug shot was taken, Meatball was crying.

Philly BLM rioter named MEATBALL, who was arrested after live-streaming and laughing at mass looting that ransacked the city last night, is pictured crying in her shiny new mugshot. Criminals need stiff penalties. Tears are healing. pic.twitter.com/tlRp7XlHzR — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 27, 2023

