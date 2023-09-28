Chris Christie Called Donald Trump Donald Duck – That Happened

We’re being invaded by invitation, and the people inviting these illegal crossers want to make us into a one-party state with them in charge. Meanwhile, Chris Christie thinks we want to hear him call Donald Trump the name of a cartoon character because he won’t debate people who barely register in polling. According to Chris Christie, Donald Trump is ducking the challenge of debating low polling establishment candidates so, he’s Donald Duck.

Well, I think Christie’s Dumbo, no, wait, Porky Pig.

The level of this debate given the seriousness of our situation, is way below acceptable standards.

You can watch the entire GOP debate here. Nikki seems to be the latest establishment pick as we said earlier.

