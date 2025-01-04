CIA Targeting Officer Warns of Terrors We Might Face

FBI Director Wray has warned us, along with so many others, that terrorists are here. We have open borders; the terrorists are here. They are definitely here. We also have cartels and other international gangs establishing roots in the country. We have millions of people from enemy nations here in this country. What terror might we face?

We have cartels here who eat humans and hang people upside down and headless from overpasses. We have radical Islamists with IEDs and single men from China and Russia, all while our leaders promote war instead of peace.

Sarah Adams, Former Targeting Officer at The CIA, explains what’s coming in 2025.

Terrorists have suicide vests that won’t show up on our security, “You can walk in the building cause of the advancement of the vest.”

“We have not had a man walk up to a building with a suicide vest on the United States. Americans don’t understand this. Al-Qaeda knows this — You can walk in the building ’cause of the advancement of the vest.”

“The other thing is in the United States, we haven’t had fedayeen attackers. So, the concept is that terrorists fight to the death. So, he is not exactly a suicide bomber, but he will fight till either all of us are dead or all of his people are dead. We think it’s gonna be a swarming attack. Right. Multiple different attacks at one time across multiple cities.”

This whole clip is INSANE, and everyone needs to prepare and be ready

“These guys are trained, and they’re going to fight until they’re killed.”

Watch via WSA:

Sarah Adams, Former Targeting Officer at The CIA, explains what’s coming during 2025 Terrorist have suicide vests that won’t show up on our security, “You can walk in the building cause of the advancement of the vest” “We have not had a man walk up to a building with a… pic.twitter.com/POLNDH7JKx — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 3, 2025

Did anyone bother looking for this guy?

Middle Eastern illegal migrant: “Soon you will know who I am. Believe me. You will see.” Where is this guy? pic.twitter.com/qNRXU4pip4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 4, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email