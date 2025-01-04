Manhunt on for Knife-Wielding Maniac with 52 Prior Arrests

A manhunt is underway for a serial subway stabber, Jamar Banks. He has been arrested and released 52 or 53 times. He is armed and dangerous. At least we know the subways are safe because Gov. Hochul said they are.
#BREAKING: A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for MULTIPLE st*bbings on the New York Subway this week
Police looking for Jamar Banks have been urged to use “extreme caution,” as he is believed to be armed with a large knife.
Banks has already been arrested 52 TIMES… pic.twitter.com/jI8vhafpkX
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 4, 2025
NYC’S “MOST FREQUENT STABBER” STRIKES AGAIN!
Jamar Banks, 52, with 53 prior arrests and a thing for turnstiles, is now wanted for 2 subway stabbings this week.
Known to haunt the No. 2 and No. 5 lines, Banks reportedly carries a giant knife and an even bigger rap sheet.… pic.twitter.com/2tc0hVphIb
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 4, 2025
