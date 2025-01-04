Manhunt on for Knife-Wielding Maniac with 52 Prior Arrests

A manhunt is underway for a serial subway stabber, Jamar Banks. He has been arrested and released 52 or 53 times. He is armed and dangerous. At least we know the subways are safe because Gov. Hochul said they are.


