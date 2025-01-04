Manhunt on for Knife-Wielding Maniac with 52 Prior Arrests

A manhunt is underway for a serial subway stabber, Jamar Banks. He has been arrested and released 52 or 53 times. He is armed and dangerous. At least we know the subways are safe because Gov. Hochul said they are.

#BREAKING: A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for MULTIPLE st*bbings on the New York Subway this week

Police looking for Jamar Banks have been urged to use “extreme caution,” as he is believed to be armed with a large knife.

Banks has already been arrested 52 TIMES… pic.twitter.com/jI8vhafpkX

