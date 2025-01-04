Report: Tren de Aragua Gangsters Rush Texas Border Patrol

You can thank all our politicians, especially Democrats, Biden, Clinton, Obama, and Soros, whose staff populates the White House.

Tren de Aragua gang members are rushing the Texas border and attacking Border Patrol agents with knives, tire irons, and broken bottles before Trump takes office next month.

According to The New York Post, the Venezuelan gang members illegally entered the US through El Paso last week and attacked border patrol agents who tried to stop them.

An informant told law enforcement that the gangbangers were planning on breaking into the US every night at 3 am.

The New York Post reported:

Knife-wielding Tren de Aragua gang members are mobbing border crossings at El Paso, Texas, in an attempt to break into the US — and have said they will attack border guards who try to stop them, according to a shocking Texas law enforcement memo leaked to The Post.

Last week, 20 of the Venezuelan gangbangers — armed with blades, tire irons, and broken liquor bottles — tried to force their way into the US at a border gate, the missive from the Texas Department of Public Safety read.

The memo warned that another attempt to break through is expected on New Year’s Day.

They Are Desperate to Entrench the Gang in the US

The brutal prison gang is becoming increasingly desperate to salt more members into the US before President-elect Donald Trump takes over, said Victor Avila, a retired agent for Homeland Security Investigations.

Texas authorities were alerted to the gangbangers’ attempts to force their way into the US by an anonymous informant, who said the violent border break-ins by the gang “would continue every night” around 3 a.m.

The tipster said the gang intends to “cause harm” to the Texas National Guard soldiers who are stationed there — “especially when they are left alone with no agents” to help them.

Watch:

This is from Chris Oliverez, Texas Dept. of Border Safety:


