Cisco fires employees who criticized BLM

Cisco, “the world’s largest networking company, said it fired “a handful” of workers for inappropriate conduct because it “will not tolerate” racism.”

Criticizing the Marxist movement Black Lives Matter is racism according to Cisco.

In an online meeting, Cisco discussed diversity and related matters with employees.

Ian Miles Cheong wrote on The Post Millennial that several employees were fired from Cisco for criticizing BLM and making comments like, ‘all lives matter.’

Cisco only has 3.8% black employees and hopes to increase that number. The CEO also gave $5 million to Black Lives Matter.

THE STORY

Cisco hosted a teleconference with Ford Foundation President Darren Walker and Equality Justice Initiative lawyer Bryan Stevenson to discuss the prevailing issue of systemic racism in the workplace.

There is no systemic racism. What does it even mean? There are no laws that systemize racism. There are only some racist people.

Black Lives Matter is a communist group and they are being equated with a normal movement to end racism. This is ridiculous. Black Lives Matter is largely a movement of white leftists. While some people in the movement are sincere, the leadership is Marxist as they have said.

This teleconference was broadcast to 30,000 employees. Some had a problem throwing in with Marxists.

In screenshots obtained by Bloomberg (which were not published), some employees reportedly suggested that promoting Black Lives Matter “promotes racism.” One employee allegedly said that those who complain persistently about racism were likely projecting their own bigotry.

FIRED FOR NOT SUPPORTING A MARXIST MOVEMENT

Some employees were apologetic but others didn’t budge.

The executives decided to fire employees who were critical of Black Lives Matter. These people are sick. If you read Black Lives Matters’ goals, they are, in part, to overthrow capitalism, defund the police, and put a communist government in place.