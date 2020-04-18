Citations for watching a sunset from a car & rallies continue nationwide

If you try to attend a church service from your car or simply watch a sunset, you will get cited in San Diego.

In San Diego, deputies issued citations to people sitting in their cars having “picnics” and watching the sunset, spreading the virus to no one.

The citations carry fines of up to $1000 and/or 6 months in jail.

That is the stuff of police states.

This is why there are protests today and throughout the summer. The leftist trolls are out on Twitter badmouthing the protesters. They are the trolls who tweet at the instigation of groups funded by the likes of the Brock-Soros mafia. The leftists don’t like it when the right adopts their tactics.

THE STORY

The tickets were issued Friday to people who “were watching the sunset, having picnics near the beach,” according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Everyone is required to stay home, except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care or go to an essential job,” the department tweeted Saturday morning. “Complacency is the enemy. Take social distancing more seriously to stop coronavirus.”

The violations carry fines of up to $1,000 or six months in jail or both, the department said.

“You can easily transmit coronavirus (without) knowing it, creating a snowball effect,” a tweet from the department said. “By staying home, you can save lives. The public health orders were not created to follow when convenient.”

In LA, the totalitarians are filling up a kid’s park with sand so they can’t skateboard.

This is so totalitarian and unnecessary. https://t.co/CyUeE4orv9 — Sara Noble (@indiesentinel) April 18, 2020

THE PROTESTS

There was a protest in San Diego:

Downtown San Diego as hundreds of “patriots” gather at the Hall of Justice to protest the Shelter-at-Home orders. The sound of honks, USA chants and “Sweet Home Alabama” can be heard blaring through the block. Police not enforcing any orders regarding the large-scale gathering. pic.twitter.com/fQZ2aAUpk4 — The Travelers Club (@TravelersClubSD) April 18, 2020

San Diego protest for freedom April 18, 2020 pic.twitter.com/2OlG7KjKHX — Robert Brown (@OEIAFILMS) April 18, 2020

There was a large rally in Ohio:

A massive protest at the Ohio Statehouse took place for around two hours Saturday afternoon, as protesters demanded Gov. Mike DeWine reopen Ohio immediately. More: https://t.co/VxJEJNsSeQ Video: Laura Hancock, https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro pic.twitter.com/HfmiF2h2dV — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 18, 2020

Republican State Rep. Nino Vitale attended today’s protest at the Ohio Statehouse and gave an interview w/polemicist Ohio Gun Owners group. Vitale: gov’t should not work to protect Ohioans’ lives because death is “inevitable.” pic.twitter.com/DnHMvRioVB — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) April 18, 2020

Rallies in Texas:

Demonstrators are gathering outside the Texas Capitol building to protest stay-at-home orders, chanting “Fire Fauci, Fire Fauci”pic.twitter.com/oI7GIzZPUr — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) April 18, 2020

Texas Brings the Lockdown Protest Home…! NEWDAY2020 https://t.co/6oknmwEtVN — Dark Journalist (@darkjournalist) April 18, 2020