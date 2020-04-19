Drones policing NJ residents going for walks feed infrastructure data to China

Drones known to feed data to China are policing Elizabeth, New Jersey to find citizens walking outdoors.

Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage is deploying drones from Chinese-based company DJI to warn Elizabeth citizens who are walking outdoors not to get too close in physical proximity to other people.

The drones blare sirens and issue this warning: “Stop gathering, disperse and go home.”

The totalitarian mayor used a tired excuse — if it saves just one life.

“If these drones save one life, it is clearly worth the activity and the information that the drones are sending,” the mayor said Friday in an MSNBC interview.

A 2017 memo from the Los Angeles office of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement bureau said officials had “moderate confidence” that DJI’s commercial drones are giving critical U.S. “infrastructure and law enforcement data to the Chinese government.”

The memo cited first- and second-hand anonymous sources inside the drone industry. The memo was initially reported in November 2017 by The New York Times.

The memo also stated that officials had “high confidence the company is selectively targeting government and privately owned entities within these sectors to expand its ability to collect and exploit sensitive U.S. data.” The U.S. Army banned the use of all DJI drones in 2017, citing “cyber vulnerabilities.”

Isn’t that lovely.

The USA could become a totalitarian nation very easily. Thank a Democrat.