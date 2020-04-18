Adam Schiff Throws in with the Chinese Communists

Bret Baier reported earlier this week that it is very likely the Wuhan Communist Chinese Virus originated in the Level 4 Wuhan Laboratory. An AP report exposed the six critical days in which China definitely lied to the world, letting the virus spread globally while they pretended it wasn’t contagious.

In fact, the Chinese communists knew in December how serious the illness is.

Maybe we should investigate Schiff for colluding with the Chinese because he has thrown in with them.

Baier told Sean Hannity his sources are “100% confident that China altered the data, the statistics. They did a lot of things to contain the information. Meanwhile, they cut down – as you mentioned – travel from Wuhan internally, but left the international flights going and that’s obviously how you have a spread like this.”

They didn’t want it spreading throughout China, but the world was fine.

WHO also lied repeatedly and spread China’s propaganda. Taiwan emailed WHO in December over its concern about the spread of the virus.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

President Trump defunded WHO and is sending the funds to charitable organizations. Schiff and Pelosi have called his actions “illegal,” and you can guess what they are planning with our tax dollars — an investigation. My question is why were we funding them in the first place.

Like Nancy Pelosi, Senator Chris Murphy, and other Democrats, Rep. Adam Schiff wants you to stop blaming China and WHO, letting us all know whose side he is on. China has no better allies than Democrats:

States are doing everything possible to acquire the materials, reagents, and protective gear to increase their own testing. But that’s no substitute for national leadership. Stop blaming China, the WHO, or the states. Start acting like a President. https://t.co/YMtR1w2k1T — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 17, 2020

THE CHINESE COMMUNISTS LIED

China continues to lie about their numbers and everything pertaining to the virus. Instead of addressing the communist monsters who unleashed this virus on the world, killing hundreds of thousands of people, our socialist Democrats are standing by them.

Schiff is a partisan hack, a liar, and a troublemaker. Somehow those qualities make him a party hero.

Schiff is currently looking to the next impeachment if the President wins in November. He’s formed a committee to investigate his handling of the virus. Schiff’s trying to take down the presidency. And he is standing by the communists who are responsible for this horrendous illness, terrible human rights abuses, spying and stealing U.S. secrets. He’s on their side.

THIS IS WHO SCHIFF, PELOSI, MURPHY AND OTHER DEMS STAND WITH

Watch the award-winning documentary “Hard to Believe,” and find out how the CCP turned medical practice into execution fields, and the human body into a multi-billion dollar business. #FalunGong #organharvesting #china pic.twitter.com/Et6AfwB2bc — Falun Dafa Information Center (@FalunInfoCtr) April 14, 2020