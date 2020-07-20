City Commissioner, who supports the Portland rioters, demands control of the police

WHY PORTLAND CAN’T BE SAVED

There are a number of reasons Portland cannot be saved with Mayor Ted Wheeler at the top of the list.

Mayor Wheeler is condemning the President to the far-left-friendly media for sending in officers to protect federal property and arrest criminals He thinks it’s a threat to democracy:

.@tedwheeler is doing the media rounds where is repeating the talking point that DHS protecting federal property & arresting criminal suspects is a “threat to our democracy.” Meanwhile, the Portland mayor has allowed terrorists to riot for weeks—long before DHS came. https://t.co/i3J9BSPycO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

They Can’t Defund the Police So They Will Take All Their Power Away Instead

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty believes Portland Police are aiding the federal officers in the city. In a tweet, she demanded control of the police if the mayor can’t control the police.

There could hardly be a stronger backing for the rioters.

Portland Fire & Rescue has been given a directive that bans Portland Police from using their stations as staging areas. Unable to defund police, the city of Portland is seeking to strip officers of even more arrest and crowd control tools.

If you have watched the riots in Portland, you know every ‘demonstration’ descends into chaos and riots quickly. This has gone on with more intensity every night for more the 50 nights.

Hardesty’s Statement:

This city councilmember wants whites fired in the fire and police departments if they have to lay off:

Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, a supporter of the radical defund movement, suggests the Seattle Police Department fire officers for being white. This wouldn’t just be racist, it would be illegal. Read: https://t.co/bqpEJrjmrC pic.twitter.com/hxxjS3zXWQ — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 19, 2020

President Trump sent federal officers into Portland to quell the riots and end the property damage to the city’s federal buildings by anarcho-communist groups, including Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Too many of the people don’t want the officers, nor do the politicians in charge. Nothing will change.

Organizers have various groups now demanding the officers leave, calling it an occupation. The media, many residents, and politicians are unequivocally backing the anarcho-communists.

Mom Group, for example:

Incredible scene in Portland right now. A group of Moms are chanting, “Feds stay clear! Moms are here!” at the federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/gexQJJM6ck — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 19, 2020

The Mom group left before the violence started.

They were at it again last night:

Thousands of antifa & BLM rioters surround the Portland federal courthouse again. They succeed at tearing down the heavy-duty fencing, ignoring verbal commands given by federal law enforcement. #PortlandRiots Video by @VenturaReport: pic.twitter.com/kSwFmvUOK3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 20, 2020

N.B. It’s not racist to oppose the violent Marxist Black Lives Matter movement.