Megyn Kelly outclasses Soledad for tweeting condescendingly to Fox ‘meteorologist’

Fox News’ meteorologist Janice Dean lost both her mother-in-law and her father-in-law to COVID-19. They died in separate nursing homes. No one could visit and they could not even die together. Janice Dean blames Governor Cuomo’s policy of placing COV patients in nursing homes when there was plenty of hospital bed space. She tweeted about it and it brought out Soledad.

Sorry Dr. Fauci. 32,000 deaths. 6,000 seniors? Nope. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 18, 2020

Far-left activist. ‘reporter’ Soledad chimed in with a petty, condescending insult. How would she feel if you lost two people she loved over a terrible policy?

Then Megyn Kelly hit her where it should hurt, but Soledad came back accusing Megyn of being the ‘blackface lady.’ Kelly isn’t a blackface lady. All she said, right before she was fired was:

“But what is racist?” Kelly said on her Tuesday morning show. “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween.”

“Back when I was a kid, that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character,” Kelly continued.

She said nothing wrong. In any case, the condescending Soledad went back at her. But she was met with a slam that encapsulated how despicable Soledad looks in two tweets:

That “meteorologist’s” name is @JaniceDean. She’s a working mom w/MS who is married to a hero 9/11 fireman. She lost both in-laws in NY nursing homes thx to Cuomo’s disastrous orders & so yeah, she gets an opinion.

She also epitomizes class & kindness. Remember those? https://t.co/uBUztxWIj0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 20, 2020



Kelly came back and slammed her again:

Oh let me help you! You attacked a woman grieving her dead relatives for challenging the narrative that NY handled corona just great, dismissing her as too small to have an opinion bc she’s just a meteorologist. https://t.co/M1eaWbTfiZ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 20, 2020