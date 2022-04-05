City Lawyer Confronted NYC Mayor About Toddler Masks- Fired Minutes Later

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

Daniela Jampel

City resident Daniela Jampel crashed Mayor Eric Adams’ press conference Monday to confront Mayor Eric Adams over his mask mandate. She was fired shortly afterward from her job at the city Law Department, The New York Post learned.

She served as an assistant corporation counsel, and was terminated within an hour — by email.

Adams stood in front of a podium banner that read, “Come to the city where you can say whatever you want,’’ as the mom criticized him.

“Three weeks ago, you told parents to trust you that you would unmask our toddlers,” Jampel told the mayor.

“You stood right here, and you said that the masks would come off April 4. That has not happened.”

Jampel told The Post in a statement, “I am retaining counsel and will not litigate in the press.”

Her law firm said they had decided to fire her before she spoke out. Coincidentally, they fired her in less than an hour after she approached Adams.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply