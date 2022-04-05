Finland and Sweden Might Join NATO

Finland might join NATO as we stand on the brink of war in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite Moscow’s threats of retaliation. Is the US pressuring them?

Finland’s Prime Minister said they will decide within weeks. Sanna Marin has said a decision on membership is possible “during this spring”.

She added that Finland’s relationship with Russia has now dramatically changed.

They are in a terrible position, yet the US has no intention of promoting peace.

Prime Minister Marin added that Finland’s relationship with neighboring Russia has changed irreversibly after the assault on Ukraine, and “it takes a lot of time and work for confidence to be restored”

Finland shares an 830-mile (1,340-kilometre) border with Russia, the longest by any European Union member.

Marin said joining or not joining will have consequences.

Russian Foreign Ministry Second European Department Director Sergei Belyayev told Interfax: “It is obvious that Finland and Sweden’s joining NATO, which is a military organization in the first place, would have serious military and political consequences requiring use to revise the entire range of relations with these countries and take retaliatory measures”, The Daily Mail reports.

Sweden is also considering joining NATO despite threats from Russia.

“We would be rather naive not to recognise that there is a threat,” Swedish Major Stefan Nordstrom told Reuters. “The security situation in the whole of Europe has changed and we have to accept that, and we have to adapt,” Reuters reports.

Reuters notes that Sweden – home of the founder of the Nobel Peace Prize and a country which has not fought in a war since 1814 – is more hesitant. But a recent opinion poll for a major Swedish TV station found 59% of Swedes wanted to join NATO, if Finland does.

