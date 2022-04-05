An Existential Threat- Biden’s Mass Migration Plan Begins on 5-23

The Department of Homeland Security is distributing a mass migration plan that does NOT include REMOVAL MECHANISMS to replace the CDC Title 42 emergency order ending on May 23rd. The plan acknowledges that DHS’s capabilities to handle it will be overwhelmed. The way they will deal with it is by increasing the use of “BROADSCALE RELEASE MECHANISMS,” Breitbart reports.

THE MASSIVE RELEASE OF UNVETTED PEOPLE

The document states that wholesale removal mechanisms are necessary for humane treatment. NGOs will continue to provide food, shelter, and travel at taxpayer expense, and ICE ALTERNATIVES to detention will be enacted.

Randy Clark, a 32-year veteran of the Border Patrol shared the plan.

As Breitbart notes, the surge has begun. In March, 200,000 illegal aliens poured into the country.

The February 17, 2022 memo offers one choice – release the masses of humanity from all over the world into the US. This will exhaust all of our resources and break us.

THE SCHEME

This is a wholesale violation of the law by the Democrat administration to attain a permanent electoral majority. They don’t care that the influx includes criminals and terrorists. All that matters is the aliens will vote for them. Aliens will decide the future of America.

The unvetted illegal aliens are coming from Iran, Russia, China and more than 150 countries. How many are terrorists or coming to infiltrate and poison our politics and our culture?

Every Democrat stands behind this and Democrats will soon rule alone with their ‘new Americans’.

Currently, 20 GOP-led states are suing to keep Biden’s CDC from ending Title 42, but that takes time and there are a lot of leftist judges.

Biden doesn’t care that Americans are struggling financially under his inflationary policies. He continues to spend wildly and flood the country with people who will immediately go on the dole.

In fact, a war right now would be a grand distraction, and that is what many in the media are pushing.

Do you still think this isn’t deliberate? This is what The Great Rest looks like.

Even ABC admits that the border is out of control and violent crimes in our nation’s cities continue to rise! pic.twitter.com/Gz311fMRIP — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 4, 2022

