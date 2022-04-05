An Existential Threat- Biden’s Mass Migration Plan Begins on 5-23

The Department of Homeland Security is distributing a mass migration plan that does NOT include REMOVAL MECHANISMS to replace the CDC Title 42 emergency order ending on May 23rd. The plan acknowledges that DHS’s capabilities to handle it will be overwhelmed. The way they will deal with it is by increasing the use of “BROADSCALE RELEASE MECHANISMS,” Breitbart reports.
THE MASSIVE RELEASE OF UNVETTED PEOPLE
The document states that wholesale removal mechanisms are necessary for humane treatment. NGOs will continue to provide food, shelter, and travel at taxpayer expense, and ICE ALTERNATIVES to detention will be enacted.
Randy Clark, a 32-year veteran of the Border Patrol shared the plan.
As Breitbart notes, the surge has begun. In March, 200,000 illegal aliens poured into the country.
The February 17, 2022 memo offers one choice – release the masses of humanity from all over the world into the US. This will exhaust all of our resources and break us.
THE SCHEME
This is a wholesale violation of the law by the Democrat administration to attain a permanent electoral majority. They don’t care that the influx includes criminals and terrorists. All that matters is the aliens will vote for them. Aliens will decide the future of America.
The unvetted illegal aliens are coming from Iran, Russia, China and more than 150 countries. How many are terrorists or coming to infiltrate and poison our politics and our culture?
Every Democrat stands behind this and Democrats will soon rule alone with their ‘new Americans’.
Currently, 20 GOP-led states are suing to keep Biden’s CDC from ending Title 42, but that takes time and there are a lot of leftist judges.
Biden doesn’t care that Americans are struggling financially under his inflationary policies. He continues to spend wildly and flood the country with people who will immediately go on the dole.
In fact, a war right now would be a grand distraction, and that is what many in the media are pushing.
Do you still think this isn’t deliberate? This is what The Great Rest looks like.
Even ABC admits that the border is out of control and violent crimes in our nation’s cities continue to rise! pic.twitter.com/Gz311fMRIP
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 4, 2022
READ THE DOCUMENT
WATCH:
The replacements are here to replace and they know it.
“In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American…There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag… We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language.. And we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.”
— Theodore Roosevelt 1907
BBC Mundo is reporting a silent Mariel airlift from Cuba via Havana with thousands lining up to escape the socialist workers utopia.
The article says up to 540,000 replacements a month after May 23.
Isn’t this just in time for the oil refinery formula change and gas price increase after the strategic reserves that Trump built up are milked dry?
The CPUSA isn’t playing around and it will be a smoking crater of socialist ruin and misery.
It is a planned invasion, designed to maximize the damage while keeping it out of most news. A start at stopping it would include an actual opposition, but republicans have 2 awful congressional leaders. Also, a pro-US president would help, but the election coup erased that. It is all locked up, November 3rd was the last reasonable chance.