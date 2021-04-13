City manager fired after calling for due process for officer in Daunte Wright shooting









Brooklyn Center City Manager Curt Boganey was fired on Monday evening, hours after he publicly disagreed with Mayor Mike Elliott’s demanded the firing of the officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright. Boganey insisted the officer have due process.

The mayor fired the city manager shortly after the disagreement.

“Effective immediately our city manager has been relieved of his duties, and the deputy city manager will be assuming his duties moving forward,” Elliott wrote on Twitter. “I will continue to work my hardest to ensure good leadership at all levels of our city government.”

The police had stopped Wright and tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for a firearms charge. He resisted and jumped back in his car to escape.

The female officer yelled, ‘taser, taser,’ and then shot, only she shot him with a gun, not a taser. He died shortly after being shot with one bullet.

She said she thought she was shooting her taser. You can watch the bodycam footage on this link.

Boganey was fired shortly after the Brooklyn Center city council voted to give the mayor command authority over the city’s police department.

Both Elliott and Boganey addressed potential disciplinary action toward the officer during a press conference earlier in the day. At the time, Elliott called for the officer to be fired.

“Let me be very clear – my position is that we cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life of other people in our profession,” Elliott said. “I do fully support releasing the officer of her duties.”

Elliott said Boganey had the authority to fire the officer immediately, but he wouldn’t do it without due process.

“All employees working for the city of Brooklyn Center are entitled to due process with respect to discipline,” Boganey said. “This employee will receive due process and that’s really all that I can say today.”

Protesters attended the meeting and seemed to have tremendous authority over the agenda.

