Warning graphic video of Daunte Wright shooting – ‘accidental?’









The Brooklyn Minnesota police released the bodycam footage of the Daunte Wright shooting by a female police officer. It has been labeled an ‘accidental discharge.’

Police stopped his car. There was a warrant for his arrest and, as they were handcuffing him outside his car, he resisted arrest and jumped back in the car. As he did, the female police officer came over, calling out ‘taser, taser.’ She then shot once with her gun and not a taser.

He was wounded and took off but the car crashed almost immediately.

The officer said she thought she was shooting her taser.

Black Lives Matter has been rioting since the shooting and this won’t help.

Watch:

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon calls the shooting of Daunte Wright an “accidental discharge”: “It is my belief that the officer had the intention to employ their taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.” pic.twitter.com/TM2mn3VXZv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2021

He probably should have been in jail. Why are we passing gun laws when we let people who violate our gun laws right out of jail?

I have obtained a copy of the outstanding warrant for Daunte Wright. He failed to appear in court last week after being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and fleeing a peace officer. pic.twitter.com/k1wnD0ICiJ — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 12, 2021

