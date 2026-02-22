Bolshevik Zohran faced the backlash over requiring five forms of ID to become a snow shoveler, blaming federal law.

He doesn’t believe in federal law for ICE or IDs to vote. He believes in international law. However, when it comes to shoveling snow, he follows the so-called law to the letter.

Reporter: “There’s been this controversy over the snow laborers and the sort of what some see as an onerous need to have documentation. Can you just talk about if that’s new, and what would you make of the controversy?

Commie Zohran: “This is all long-standing. This is a long-standing. This is a long-standing program and long-standing requirements, and this is a way that New Yorkers get paid to shovel snow in assistance with the city’s response to a winter storm event.

“Federal law requires that employers get authorization and documentation to pay people for their work. We are not allowed to just cut checks to individuals for their work, and these are the policies that we’ve had in place. But I understand that for many, it’s the first time that they’ve ever heard of them.”

He is lying.

The federal law does not require five forms of ID to shovel snow. The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) requires two forms of ID, a Social Security card, and two small photos for emergency snow shovelers. This requirement aligns with standard city employment verification protocols and does not align with the relaxed voter ID policies in New York City.

Commie Mamdani is encouraging the entire community to become snow shovelers as long as they have their paperwork, of course.