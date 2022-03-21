Clarence Thomas Hospitalized in DC

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized in Washington Friday evening. The court said he had “flu-like symptoms.”

“Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms,” a press release stated. “He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.”

He might have pneumonia.

Pray for Justice Thomas.

