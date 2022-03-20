McConnell Says Senate All In on US Escalation in Ukraine War

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (U-DC) was on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan on Sunday. McConnell is all in on the fight with Ukraine to win. According to him, “there may be a few lonely voices off to the side” in Congress that are against a war with Russia, but the “vast majority of the Republican Party” overwhelmingly supports more US involvement.

Apparently, the Senate is in full support.

His comments about the “few lonely voices” were in reference to comments by Reps. Taylor-Greene and Cawthorn. Cawthorn thinks President Zelensky is a thug and Greene doesn’t think Ukraine can win.

A lot of people could be silent out of fear as to the abuse they’ll have to take for expressing opposing opinions. No one wants to be called a Putin puppet.

McConnell also said he is perplexed as to why they can’t get the MiGs from Poland to Ukraine. It’s not perplexing Mitch. The Poles don’t want to be set up.

Brennan referenced the strongest likelihood of a NATO long-term “insurgency campaign” inside Ukraine against Russia, if Vladimir Putin is successful. McConnell said that congress would support this effort with weapons and logistical support if that was indeed needed.

Endless war.

Watch:

Related