Babylon Bee Suspended from Twitter

The Babylon Bee, a very funny satire site run by Seth Dillon, was suspended from Twitter for a truthful tweet.

He tweeted that Rachel Levine is a man. While Levine is transgender, she is still biologically a man. No one has been able to change biology yet, just the appearance of it. Perhaps one day that will happen.

Twitter said it is a hateful statement. How can it be hateful to state a biological truth? Some might say what Levine is doing is hateful against women. Currently, transgender women are ruining women’s sports.

Dillon can return to Twitter if he removes the tweet but he said he won’t do it since it is the truth.

