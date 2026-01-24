Clarity: The End of the World Order & Why Trump Is Acting

If you want clarity on the New World Order and what everyone is fighting over, you might find Konstantin Kisin’s explanation the best one available. After posting about Mark Carney’s efforts to shift power to China on the Sentinel, you might see why President Trump is so angry.

The Rules-Based Order Is Gone

Konstantin Kisin explains what is happening.

President Trump realizes that it is every man for himself, and he recognizes this. He is doing what is right for the USA now. Having Russia and China in Venezuela or Greenland is not in the US interests.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Hamas’s invasion of Israel were not by chance. They thought it was time to act. China is considering taking over Taiwan. They are responding to weakness.

The Western alliance is falling apart, and it is a big risk for Europe.

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan took away the US’s moral authority and military strength. Taking over countries is what happens when power vacuums appear due to a nation’s weakening. It is what happens when the authority breaks down. Trump’s actions in Venezuela and Iran are only reflecting what has happened.

As for the threat of nuclear power, it will lead to other countries seeking nuclear weapons. It is the only real protection in the world.

After 1991, the West Lost Its Sense of Danger

Russia, China, and the US are the powers in charge due to nuclear power. Nine countries have nuclear weapons, but only three are significant enough to use them.

Europe is 12% of the world’s population, 25% of the GDP, and 60% of the world’s welfare spending. Europe pursued economic suicide in its pursuit of net zero. They lost their sense of danger and spent all their money on fringe ideas.

The UK destroyed all manufacturing. They felt so safe that they engaged in loony ideas. They didn’t pay any price. However, the consequences are here now.

Americans love Britain, but they made themselves irrelevant. Europe is no longer strong and won’t be taken seriously. Why be aligned if it is one-sided?

Europe and the UK spend more on national debt than on defense. They forgot they live in the real world. The UK has the highest tax burden in the world. The USA has a high tax burden, too, but a growing economy. In the UK, the economy is run-down.

The UK administration was imprudent and called Donald Trump every name under the sun, and they cannot be taken seriously. If the UK changes strategy, it can still save itself and once again be taken seriously.

President Trump has implored them to do so.

The full interview with the brilliant Konstantin Kisin can be found here.

The Soros Objective

In 2009, George Soros pushed for China to become superior in the New World Order. he encouraged the “preferable” “managed decline in the US dollar.”

Do you remember when Barack Obama said he would help us manage our decline? Now you know who was guiding him.