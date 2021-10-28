Classic Rip on Brian Stelter & Truth About Biden’s Climate Mandates

















This is a classic and funny clip from the founder of The Weather Channel, John Stewart Coleman. But, do read on for information you should have on climate change. Mr. Coleman wouldn’t let Brian Stelter deter him from the mission he came to fulfill.

“There is no consensus in science. Science isn’t a vote. Science is about facts,” said Mr. Colman.

Watch:

Experts say the Biden plan with hurt the economy, expand the government authority, and move the country toward totalitarianism.

Every decisions in government, and in every agency, and any bullying they can effectuate in private industry will be forced to look at so-called “climate risk” before they can do anything (pdf).

Mortgages, pension funds, public companies will all be affected.

The Labor Department will push ESG – environmental, social, and governance – criteria to include racial and economic justice and sustainability. So, all investment will be pushed to alternative energy as one example. It isn’t what is right for the country, it’s what will turn our economic system from capitalism to socialism. Corporations won’t concentrate on what will make goods better and cheaper, but rather what will give the best Maoist-like social credit scores.

“The strategy released by the White House today lays critical groundwork for fulfilling President Biden’s promise to tackle the threats that climate change poses to our economy,” Sierra Club fossil-free finance campaign manager Ben Cushing said in an Oct. 15 statement.

There is no settled science and trying to guess at the effects of climate on a business years from now is a fool’s errand.

Anything climatologists come up with is not settled and is largely arbitrary since the ‘correct’ assumptions are very far from obvious,” said Benjamin Zycher of pro-market think tank American Enterprise Institute, in Senate testimony earlier this year.

If companies are to perform a serious evaluation of such risks, “the level of detail and the scientific sophistication that would be needed to satisfy such a requirement” would lead to reports spanning “thousands of pages, with references to thousands more” and would still end up “deeply speculative,” he said.

David Burton of the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank predicted much the same regarding climate risk disclosures.

Companies would need to “develop climate modeling expertise, the ability to make macroeconomic projections based on these models, and then make firm-specific economic assessments based on these climate and economic models,” he said in a June letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mandating these guesses and theories will cost billions and the rules are often opaque. It will give tremendous power to bureaucrats who often don’t know what they are talking about, as the political hacks they often are.

The new rules would also be quite effective at making the government more totalitarian, several scholars noted.

“This is all about the application of political power,” said William Anderson. He is professor of economics at Frostburg State University in Maryland.

The Left puts their ‘settled science’ into computers and the computers spit out the garbage that was put in.

Go to The EpochTimes for more information and more detail.

