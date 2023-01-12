Classified Docs Found in Biden’s Garage

Classified documents were found in Joe Biden’s garage in one of his Delaware homes. This is the person with access to the nuclear codes.
Was he hiding Hunter’s Ukraine deals?
The White House Counsel’s Office searched Biden’s two residences in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware this week after revelations about a collection of Obama-era classified documents at the Penn Biden Center think tank.
Statement from White House Counsel's Office on ongoing cooperation with the Archives and Department of Justice: pic.twitter.com/Dn3F8Oqggd
— Ian Sams (@IanSams46) January 12, 2023
Hillary said what must be done. We must listen to Hillary.
Hillary Clinton goes on "The View" to discuss classified documents found in Joe Biden's vice presidential office.
"No one is above the law"
My mistake, that's what she said about Trump in September of 2022. pic.twitter.com/VaU1RilZOe
— 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) January 10, 2023
There must be a reason this is all coming out now, on the heels of Soledar being taken, with a gigantic salt mine that can easily house tanks and other larger amour. Why was Soledar being defended, ‘to the last Ukrainian’ if, as they say, it was insignificant. What was with those refrigerated canisters with some attached to small drones.
Democrats are above the law.
It is discouraging but 99% of the time they are.
The Deep State Bureaucracy knows that they have to jettison Traitor Joe. They also know that the Documents that Traitor has went missing back in January 2017. While the Government doesn’t do a very good job of tracking money, the Chain of Custody of TS SCI Documents is extremely good. This also shows you how the Deep State Works. They knew that Joe had those documents, Illegally, but they weren’t going to say anything until they needed to put the thumb screws on Traitor Joe.
This is another “Black Op”, but this time Traitor Joe is the Target. The Deep State is leaving a trail of bread crumbs to try and get the New Republican Congress to put all their energy into an Impeachment Trial which is likely to fail in the Senate instead of concentrating on them; DoJ, FBI, CIA, NSA, DHS, etc. Oh, and don’t forget the Border, Debt Ceiling, and Deficit Spending. This is a Deep State Hail Mary Pass! Republicans don’t need to take out Traitor Joe with Heel Up Harris in the Wings, they need to rip the guts, Funding, out of the Deep State. Democrat Politicians will have to play along and repair the Economy, before their base starts rioting because the giveaways are over come October.
I’m all for the FBI trashing Traitor Joe. Over the next 2 years the Biden Crime Family will die a death of a million pin pricks and little by little take other Democrats with them. I see some of the New Committees going after information and just letting the Conservative Media, which is getting very good at investigative reporting, run with it. Republicans have finally realized we are in an Information War and to win Republicans will need to combat FAKE Media propaganda. Republicans have already put Democrats on notice with taking people like Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell off Committees. I see Democrats who leak to the Press losing Security Clearances and even more Committee Assignments.
The America First Republican House Block is even having an influence on the Senate. Mitch McConnell may have to deal with an uprising in the making.
Fox Digital has a great vid of Biden backing his Corvette into a garage where tons of cardboard boxes filled with “paperwork” can be seen in the background. Not looking very secure at all!!
But it’s OK! C’mon man! Hey, Doocy! “It’s like I said, they were in a locked garage! It’s not like they were sitting out on the street!”
I shudder to think what my fate would be if classified documents were found in my locked garage. Pretty certain I’d never see the light of day, again.
The best part of Biden’s response to Doocy’s question was the documents were in a locked garage where he keeps his CORVETTE, like that would make a difference!!!!!