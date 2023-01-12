Classified Docs Found in Biden’s Garage

Classified documents were found in Joe Biden’s garage in one of his Delaware homes. This is the person with access to the nuclear codes.

Was he hiding Hunter’s Ukraine deals?

The White House Counsel’s Office searched Biden’s two residences in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware this week after revelations about a collection of Obama-era classified documents at the Penn Biden Center think tank.

Statement from White House Counsel's Office on ongoing cooperation with the Archives and Department of Justice: pic.twitter.com/Dn3F8Oqggd — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) January 12, 2023

Hillary said what must be done. We must listen to Hillary.

Hillary Clinton goes on "The View" to discuss classified documents found in Joe Biden's vice presidential office. "No one is above the law" My mistake, that's what she said about Trump in September of 2022. pic.twitter.com/VaU1RilZOe — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) January 10, 2023

