Twitter accidentally cancels Rep. Nunes

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Twitter suspended Rep. Devin Nunes account for a time on Tuesday night. It’s back now,.

Allegedly, he failed the spam filter accidentally. It’s always an accident.

It is unclear whether it was Nunes or a staffer for Nunes was responsible for the reCAPTCHA fail. A spokesperson for Nunes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter users were quick to mock Nunes’ over the suspension.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.