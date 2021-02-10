Twitter accidentally cancels Rep. Nunes

Twitter suspended Rep. Devin Nunes account for a time on Tuesday night. It’s back now,.
Allegedly, he failed the spam filter accidentally. It’s always an accident.
It is unclear whether it was Nunes or a staffer for Nunes was responsible for the reCAPTCHA fail. A spokesperson for Nunes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Twitter users were quick to mock Nunes’ over the suspension.
He didn’t do a thing. That’s what makes this all so untenable. https://t.co/SxPd1vaHh2
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 10, 2021