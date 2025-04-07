Clean Energy Exec & Husband Arrested for Defacing Teslas

According to the Washington Post, a former federal government employee and his wife, an executive at a clean energy nonprofit, have been charged with defacing several Tesla vehicles in and around the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Northeast Washington.

D.C. police are investigating their actions as hate crimes.

Justin Fisher, 49, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday and was charged with eight counts of defacing private property, police said in a statement. His wife, Emily Fisher, 50, turned herself in to police the next day and was charged with five counts of the same offense, the statement says.

They said they didn’t destroy property, turned themselves in, and cooperated with the police.

The couple wrote nasty comments deriding Elon Musk. On one teacher’s car, they wrote, “Go Doge I support Musk killing the dept of Education.” On another owner’s car, they wrote “Ask me about my support of Nazis” on his rear windshield.

They vandalized six cars; one was hit twice.

The Fishers were charged with misdemeanor offenses and released.

The maximum penalty for defacing private property is a $5,000 fine and up to a year in jail. Prosecutors have not filed hate crime charges, which would increase the penalties.

Whatever possessed them to act so irrationally? So many of the nonprofits are radical left organizations. Perhaps she works for one.

