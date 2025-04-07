This Is How Americans Became Radicalized

Qatar has spent billions of dollars, most of which were not reported to the Department of Education. For decades, Qatar has strategically positioned itself as an international funder of education, science, health, sports, arts and culture, communications, and development. Yet, of its population of 2.5 million, only 350,000 are citizens. The country is primarily comprised of migrant workers.

“Qatar has less than 350,000 citizens [its total population, which is some 2.5 million, is largely made up of migrant workers], and they are giving more money to American universities than any country in the world,” says Charles Asher Small, the founder and executive director of ISGAP.

Despite its small population, this country is currently the most significant foreign donor to US universities.

Qatar has also built an extensive network of Islamist partners dedicated to expanding its influence. It hosts, supports, and represents the Muslim Brotherhood. It maintains ties with Iran. Qatar hosts the Taliban. The nation has supported and maintained an office for Hamas and its exiled leadership. Finally, it has backed militias in Syria and Libya.

Then we have Qatar’s tremendous influence on K-12 education in the United States through the Choices Program housed at Brown University.

Analysis of program materials, particularly those concerning the Middle East, reveals concerning patterns: Progressive delegitimization of Israel through content changes across editions;

Elimination of key historical context and balanced perspectives;

Downplaying of significant diplomatic achievements like the Abraham Accords;

Introduction of increasingly partisan theoretical frameworks;

Systematic changes in terminology and map presentations. This content and ideological shift has been bolstered by the proprietary system put in place by the Choices Program, which raises additional concerns:

Schools lose the ability to track or review content changes;

Schools receive no notification clarifying curriculum modifications;

Restricted access prevents oversight by school boards and parents;

The limited transparency of the program’s privacy policies and third-party data-sharing arrangements raises concerns about conflicts of interest and the potential exposure of students or teachers to radical ideology.

Funding Professors

“Islamist Qatari Muslim Brotherhood funded professors in Columbia university 2004 vs 2024. They infiltrated and brainwashed a generation of Americans in the last 20 years with propaganda to hate America.”

Islamist Qatari Muslim Brotherhood funded professors in Columbia university 2004 vs 2024 They infiltrate and brainwashed generation of Americans in the last 20 years with propaganda to hate America (2 min video) pic.twitter.com/25RMXJ5HrW — Bob (@Shariakill) April 7, 2025

American Universities Aren’t Very American

“How American are American Universities? Sadly, not very. At Columbia University, more than 55% of students are foreign nationals. NYU’s student body is 42% foreign. Princeton’s graduate program is over 42% international.”

The University of Texas has 1,936 International Undergraduate Students and 4,613 International Graduate Students out of a total enrollment of 10,638. They have 1,209 International Faculty and Researchers, and 135 countries are represented at UT.

We haven’t even begun to discuss the Confucius Institutes.

How American are American Universities? Sadly, not very. At Columbia University, more than 55% of students are foreign na-tionals. NYU’s student body is 42% foreign. Princeton’s graduate program is over 42% international. ⬇️A clip from my discussion with @AuronMacintyre pic.twitter.com/umtj5zJHaV — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) April 2, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email