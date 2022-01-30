NFL Player Arrested for Serious Crimes

NFL player Damon Arnette has reportedly been arrested and then immediately released by the Chiefs. He was ready to sign onto a great deal with the Chiefs.

According to TMZ, the former Ohio State superstar was arrested Friday night on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

The alleged altercation happened at Park MGM. Damon attempted to retrieve a car without a valet ticket which led to a dispute. Arnette allegedly pulled a gun, and the police were eventually called.

It wasn’t his first assault. He was cut from the Raiders after a video surfaced of him appearing to threaten someone while holding a weapon.

Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh pic.twitter.com/PiJKT5Cyq7 — Robert 💔💔 (@RobertRaymond46) November 6, 2021

Tom Pelissero produced his arrest record. With all his skill and talent, Arnette can’t stop committing crimes.

Here are the Clark County records on the arrest of Damon Arnette — including alleged weapons and drug offenses. pic.twitter.com/V2OeyE8j0d — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2022

