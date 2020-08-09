Clemson U Prof says Republicans are “xenophobic…racist scum”

Clemson University, a public school that taxpayers fund, employs Computing Assistant Professor Bart Knijnenburg who says anyone who voted for Trump is a “xenophobe and a racist,” and all Republicans are “racist scum.”

According to Campus Reform, Knijnenburg hates Republicans.

He wrote on Facebook in July, “Trump is xenophobic and racist. Trump’s administration is xenophobic and racist. The Republican Party is xenophobic and racist.” He continued on to say that, “anyone who voted Republican in 2016 is xenophobic and racist,” and concluded by stating, “anyone who still calls themselves a Republican despite all this is xenophobic and racist.”

In 2017, Professor Bart wrote that “all Trump supporters, nay, all Republicans, are racist scum.”

This is South Carolina, one of the last bastions of Republicanism and freedom. Do they really think it’s appropriate to employ a professor like this – a bigot? He’s hardly the only one.

In May, Knijnenburg posted on Facebook about a man who wrote an open letter to the president of the Clemson University Board of Trustees, asking the university to “keep Chinese nationalists out of Clemson.” The open letter was published by the Greenwood Index-Journal.

“What the actual fuck?” Knijnenburg commented.

Academia is very sick. Generations are facing ruination if this continues and the country will go down with it. We are well on our way and it may be too late already.