Clever! EU Makes More $$$ Punishing US Tech Than Taxing EU Companies

The EU rewards us for sticking by them with fines, fines, and more fines. The European Union has been actively enforcing its digital regulations against major technology companies. They have the Digital Services Act, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Digital Networks Act (DNA), and the AI Act. They’re extortionists and hit Americans harder than anyone else.

They deny that they are fining the US exorbitantly to redistribute our wealth to them, with the added benefit of shutting down free speech. Google now has a literal line item in its quarterly reports called “European Commission fines.” No joke.

They don’t have to be innovative. All they have to do is drain our tech companies of funds. They are on the US Tech Welfare Plan.