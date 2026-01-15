Tim Walz’s Clown World Walk Out Protest of High Schoolers

Governor Tim Walz continues to work on his ICE rhetoric. He welcomed students to walk out to protest ICE (arresting criminal aliens), and this is the result. Good job, Timmy! You’re the man all of Clown World admires as the dumbest governor in US history. You make Pritzker and Newsom look like geniuses.

Tim Walz welcomed Minnesota high school students for a "walk out" in protest of ICE at the state capitol building. It quickly devolved into them fighting each other. Because of course. 🤣pic.twitter.com/V7F43XZHgd — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) January 15, 2026

On January 14, students from St. Paul schools like Central High and Humboldt High walked out around noon, marching to the Capitol to protest ICE’s Operation Metro Surge, which has arrested over 2,500 people since early December. Tensions boiled over after chants and a speech by Attorney General Keith Ellison, as crowds pushed past barriers into the rotunda, leading to shoving matches and fistfights that police quickly broke up.

I keep forgetting to acknowledge the brilliance of Attorney General Keith Ellison, who, as the chief law enforcement officer of Minnesota, fights law enforcement who arrest criminal aliens.

He deserves honorable mention.

I see a lot of potentially Somali children contributing to this great state. I’m glad to see the liberal teachers are educating them so well in clown world protesting.