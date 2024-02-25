Cliffs Notes Version of Soros DA’s Being Bounced From Office

by James S. Soviero

George Soros spent about $40 million buying offices for criminal coddling district attorneys throughout the United States. He essentially bought them and then brought mayhem in many big cities on the cheap.

Maybe the worm has finally turned. Here are nine examples of his corrupt puppets getting bounced.

Marilyn Mosby was elected as States Attorney in Baltimore in 2015. She’s been indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of perjury and been convicted on one count of mortgage fraud. She lost the Democratic primary for re-election, left office in January 2023, and is awaiting sentencing for her fraud cases.

Buta Biberaj won the Loudoun County commonwealth attorney race and was sworn in in January 2020. She spent two years prosecuting Scott Smith. His daughter had been sexually assaulted by a transgender in a female bathroom. Biberaj lost in November 2023 to Rep. Bob Anderson.

Kim Gardner, in 2016, became circuit attorney of St. Louis. Her claim to infamy was targeting the McCloskeys, who defended their home by brandishing firearms while a BLM mob threatened them. After the Missouri attorney general moved to have her forcibly removed, Gardner quit in May 2023.

Chesa Boudin – This guy was so far out there that even crazy San Francisco managed to recall him in 2022.

Monique Worrell was elected state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, where she took office in 2021. Failing to file charges against 40% of defendants got her suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2023, who rightly accused her of “neglect of duty and incompetence.”

Andrew Warren – In Fla., Warren was elected state attorney in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. DeSantis suspended Warren on August 4, 2022. However, the US Court of Appeals ruled that Ron violated Warren’s First Amendment rights and sent the case back. Regardless, Warren said he wouldn’t be running for re-election.

Kim Foxx – Think Jussie Smollett. Foxx was so bad at her job that a bill was introduced in March 2022 to allow recalls specifically so Foxx could be ousted. She announced in mid-2023 that she wouldn’t be seeking re-election.

David Clegg – He only won his upstate New York race in 2019 by 77 votes and had a turbulent tenure that included half of his legal staff resigning. He announced in January 2023 that he wouldn’t seek re-election.

John Chisholm – This guy’s Milwaukee office freed Darrell Brooks, the mass murderer who killed six people by deliberately driving through a Christmas parade. Brooks got out on $1,000 bail five days before the slaughter. Chisholm announced he wouldn’t be running for re-election at the end of this year.

Hopefully, people have had enough, and hopefully, we’ll have more to follow here.

