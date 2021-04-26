Clinicians say about 60% of patients with COV are vaccinated









Yale medical doctor, Harvey Risch, said on the War Room that of the new patients diagnosed with coronavirus, more than half have been vaccinated.

The doctor thinks health officials are using a totally different standard for efficacy than they are letting on.

“What clinicians are telling me is more than half of the new COVID cases that they’re seeing to treat is people who’ve been vaccinated,” Dr. Risch said. “They’ve estimated 60 percent of new patients they’ve been treating have been people who’ve been vaccinated.”

Dr. Risch said the medical establishment is not being honest about the vaccine’s effectiveness because they are pushing everyone into the vaccine pipeline.

“They’re afraid that if you say this vaccine is only 50 or 60 percent effective…then people aren’t going to take the vaccine,” Dr. Risch said.

Dr. Risch said it is clear Dr. Fauci has a different agenda than public health because he won’t address honestly the herd immunity issue.

Half of the states in America already surpassed herd immunity last fall, Risch said, without the vaccine.

