Clinton Judge Says Trump Committed 2 Felonies

Former President Trump and his legal adviser, John Eastman, likely committed multiple federal crimes in their effort to prevent Congress from certifying President Biden’s 2020 election victory. That is according to a Bill Clinton federal judge.

It is his determination in a civil case involving subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. It has nothing to do with criminal charges but will be used by the J6 witch hunt committee.

In a 44-page decision about whether some of Eastman’s private communications should be shielded from the panel, U.S. District Judge David Carter said that he found it “more likely than not” that the two engaged in criminal conduct.

“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Carter, who was appointed by former President Clinton, wrote. “Our nation was founded on the peaceful transition of power, epitomized by George Washington laying down his sword to make way for democratic elections. Ignoring this history, President Trump vigorously campaigned for the Vice President to single-handedly determine the results of the 2020 election.”

Carter said there was enough evidence to find a likelihood that Trump committed at least two felonies: obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The J 6 witch hunt committee is subpoenaing Justice Thomas’s wife. They want to get more fodder – fake or not.

