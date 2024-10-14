Clinton Lied About the Border Bill, Blamed Trump for Laken Riley’s Death

Clinton said today that Laken Riley wouldn’t have died if her killer had been properly vetted.

“A young woman who had been killed by an illegal immigrant… if they had all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn’t have happened.”

He insinuated it was somehow Donald Trump’s fault.

This was completely the fault of Biden-Harris, who allowed thousands of unvetted illegals to come in each day. Her killer entered in 2022. He is a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member.

You have to love the way these leftist Democrats project their crimes onto their political opponents.

Before he made the comments, Bill Clinton spread the lie about the Lankford-Schumer border bill while stumping for Kamala Harris. He suggested it would have saved Laekn and said senior Republican senators worked on it. A few indeed did, but only one, Lisa Murkowski, voted for it when they realized how bad it was. Trump didn’t kill it, and six Democrats voted against it. Congress killed it.

The bill allowed the legal admission of at least 5,000 illegal aliens a day and potentially 10,000 a day. It enshrined catch-and-release into law.

That bill wouldn’t have protected Laken Riley or anyone in this country.

This clip has been edited to exclude what former President Clinton said before he made these remarks. Here’s the full clip with context where Clinton notes that Trump killed an immigration bill that was led by senior Republicans in the US Senate. https://t.co/hVmY9FIDSM pic.twitter.com/lS8TG7hlRe — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 14, 2024

Schumer devised that bill to weaponize it against Republicans because he had nothing else. He found the perfect Republican dupe in Sen. Lankford.

This is what the bill did:

The Border Bill codifies Obama-Biden-Harris’s catch-and-release policy that is driving the massive invasion of our borders. It takes their policies and makes them law. Anything opposing that, like ‘Remain in Mexico,’ would be impossible.

It adds border agents but requires them to take woke training in societal, racial, religious, and cultural communications. As Levin said, it would turn the Border Patrol into a “Woke Enterprise.” [Democrats don’t like law enforcement, and they want to remake them into social workers.] Requires almost immediate work permits for illegal aliens so they can take jobs from Americans. The bill requires tax dollars to be used to pay for lawyers for illegal aliens. [Leftist lawyer lobbies love that one.] It makes legal up to 5,000 illegal aliens a day without any adequate way to vet them. That is a minimum of 1.8 illegal aliens a year in addition to the legal immigrants. The provision is so full of loopholes and sunsets that it would potentially allow up to 8,000 to 10,000 a day. This doesn’t include gotaways. The border remains wide open. This border bill monstrosity also provides funds for sanctuary cities and pro-illegal alien NGOs. Laken Riley Biden wouldn’t even mention her name because he knew it made him look guilty. Trump did speak about her. The criminal who killed her was a Tren de Aragua gang member who came in with his gang member brother under Biden-Harris. .@DominicTV, thank you so much for mentioning the name… Laken Riley (formally known as Laken Hope Riley). You’re a unique angel, sir.#Trump2024 #MAGA #LakenHopeRiley pic.twitter.com/TMnVyTyY27 — Laken Hope Riley (@LakenHopeRiley) October 14, 2024