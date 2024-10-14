Alleged Attempted Assassin Vem Miller Speaks

M DOWLING
On Saturday, Vem Miller was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill Donald Trump. He was released on $5,000 bail on the same day.

As he tried to attend the rally, Mr. Miller says he drove up to the sheriff to tell them he had guns. He had a legitimate, special guest pass, not a counterfeit pass.

It sounds like the police overreacted.

Mr. Miller said he fully complied. He was handcuffed and put in the back of a sauna-like car. His blood sugar was off, and his heart was palpitating.

They tore apart his car and had bomb-sniffing dogs “because they were on this idiotic notion I was there to cause harm.”

He said one officer told another officer that Mr. Miller was a maggot [Maga-t]. He believes the officer was abusive because he was anti-Trump.

They wouldn’t even let him make his one phone call.

There’s more.

Watch:

Yesterday, I posted the media reports, and they were so far off. They said he was a Sovereign citizen and claimed they were Republicans. He was a dangerous anti-government radical. The media today is so irresponsible. You can’t count on them for any accurate information.


