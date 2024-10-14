Alleged Attempted Assassin Vem Miller Speaks

On Saturday, Vem Miller was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill Donald Trump. He was released on $5,000 bail on the same day.

As he tried to attend the rally, Mr. Miller says he drove up to the sheriff to tell them he had guns. He had a legitimate, special guest pass, not a counterfeit pass.

It sounds like the police overreacted.

Mr. Miller said he fully complied. He was handcuffed and put in the back of a sauna-like car. His blood sugar was off, and his heart was palpitating.

They tore apart his car and had bomb-sniffing dogs “because they were on this idiotic notion I was there to cause harm.”

He said one officer told another officer that Mr. Miller was a maggot [Maga-t]. He believes the officer was abusive because he was anti-Trump.

They wouldn’t even let him make his one phone call.

There’s more.

Watch:

UPDATE: Third Suspected Trump Assassination Attempt Details and my thoughts below… VEM MILLER SPEAKS You can listen to it yourself and judge for yourself… One part that didn’t sit particularly well with me is his criticism of the Police saying “he’s one of those… pic.twitter.com/ewBNBXIet2 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 14, 2024

Yesterday, I posted the media reports, and they were so far off. They said he was a Sovereign citizen and claimed they were Republicans. He was a dangerous anti-government radical. The media today is so irresponsible. You can’t count on them for any accurate information.