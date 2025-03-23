Clinton Pollster Mark Penn Says the Dem Party Is in Ruins

On Friday, former Clinton pollster Mark Penn told Fox News host Sean Hannity that key voter groups are fleeing the Democratic Party. He says the Democrat Party is in ruins.

The Democratic Party’s favorability rating plummeted to a new low of 29%, according to a CNN/SSRS poll conducted from March 6-9. During an appearance on “Hannity,” Penn said he was shocked at the current state of the Democratic Party and said he’s never seen its rating this low in decades.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in over 40 years of polling. The Democratic Party ratings have collapsed from a 47% favorable down to 29, 27% in some of these polls, and that’s an incredible loss of moderate, working-class voters,” Penn said.

Penn says the Democrat Party needs those voters to win. He added that AOC and Bernie Sanders carrying the Democrat banner is not helping.

Democrats are facing the worst ratings in decades in my polls and others, dropping to as low as 29% favorability in the CNN poll, down from 62% in 2008. The reasons are pretty clear — after the 2024 election, voters reevaluated the job that President Joe Biden did and began scratching their heads at the actions and positions of Democrats in Congress. Unless there is a major reset, I expect they will have an unexpected wipeout in next year’s midterm elections.

Democrats once supported a balanced budget, tough immigration policies, and smaller government. That was in the 1990s and its history.

Black Lives Matter and Donald Trump’s election pushed Democrats toward the far left on cultural and economic issues as a form of resistance.

Biden portrayed himself as a moderate but signed up for the extreme far-left agenda: no border wall, flooding the country with illegals, transgenderism, DEI, censorship of speech, and the COVID coverup and lockdowns.

Biden went from the author of the crime bill to the signer of thousands of pardons to criminals.

As president, Biden furiously appointed left-wing judges and made left-oriented appointments to the agencies.

Biden’s Schizoid foreign policy was to back Ukraine but hold it back; fund Gaza and Israel.

He started forgiving college loans at everyone else’s expense.

He remade the Democratic Party from a working-class and middle-class party to a coalition of elites and Black voters. Those making over $100,000 a year and college-educated voters backed Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, as well as 86% of Black voters. But those making between $30,000 and $100, 000 a year now voted for Trump. And Hispanic voters made a major move in 2024, shifting by about 20 points into the Republican column as they continue to grow as an even larger share of the electorate than Black voters. Their Democratic margin shrunk from 23 points to 4 points.

Now we have inflation, deficits, an open border, out-of-control crime, and nothing good. All they do is resist. They don’t stand for anything. First, they only wanted EVs, but now they are destroying them.

They are wrong on every issue. Moderates are not allowed in the party. It’s so far-left, it’s gone.

Mark Penn is waiting for the next Bill Clinton.

