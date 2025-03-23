Mass Madness: Poll Shows How Many Americans Approve of Vandalism

By
M Dowling
-
0
6

According to a March 19 Rasmussen poll, most voters reject the wave of vandalism since President Donald Trump appointed Tesla CEO Elon Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However, most approve of the protests against the man trying to save the country from bankruptcy, and nearly 40% of Democrats approve of the vandalism. A fifth of GOP and Independents approve of vandalism.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of the protests against Tesla because of Musk’s role in the Trump administration, including 36% who Strongly Approve. Thirty-nine percent (39%) disapprove of the anti-Tesla protests, including 28% who Strongly Disapprove.

“Tesla automobiles and Tesla dealerships have been vandalized by anti-Trump protesters. Is vandalism against Tesla an appropriate form of protest?
NO – Democrats: 61% [39% – YES?], Independents: 79% [21% – YES], GOP: 78% [22% -YES], All Voters: 72% [28% – YES]

Survey Question Wording

National Survey of 1,219 U.S. Likely Voters
Conducted March 12-13 and 16, 2025
by Rasmussen Reports

1* Do you have a very favorable, somewhat favorable, somewhat unfavorable, or very unfavorable impression of Elon Musk?

2* Elon Musk is CEO of the Tesla auto company. Some people have been protesting against Tesla because of Musk’s role in the Trump administration. Do you approve or disapprove of the protests against Tesla?

3* Tesla automobiles and Tesla dealerships have been vandalized by anti-Trump protesters. Is vandalism against Tesla an appropriate form of protest?

NOTE: Margin of Sampling Error, +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence

 

This is what an awful lot of people think is ok


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments