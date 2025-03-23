Mass Madness: Poll Shows How Many Americans Approve of Vandalism

According to a March 19 Rasmussen poll, most voters reject the wave of vandalism since President Donald Trump appointed Tesla CEO Elon Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However, most approve of the protests against the man trying to save the country from bankruptcy, and nearly 40% of Democrats approve of the vandalism. A fifth of GOP and Independents approve of vandalism.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of the protests against Tesla because of Musk’s role in the Trump administration, including 36% who Strongly Approve. Thirty-nine percent (39%) disapprove of the anti-Tesla protests, including 28% who Strongly Disapprove.

“Tesla automobiles and Tesla dealerships have been vandalized by anti-Trump protesters. Is vandalism against Tesla an appropriate form of protest?

NO – Democrats: 61% [39% – YES?], Independents: 79% [21% – YES], GOP: 78% [22% -YES], All Voters: 72% [28% – YES]

Survey Question Wording

National Survey of 1,219 U.S. Likely Voters

Conducted March 12-13 and 16, 2025

by Rasmussen Reports

1* Do you have a very favorable, somewhat favorable, somewhat unfavorable, or very unfavorable impression of Elon Musk?

2* Elon Musk is CEO of the Tesla auto company. Some people have been protesting against Tesla because of Musk’s role in the Trump administration. Do you approve or disapprove of the protests against Tesla?

3* Tesla automobiles and Tesla dealerships have been vandalized by anti-Trump protesters. Is vandalism against Tesla an appropriate form of protest?

NOTE: Margin of Sampling Error, +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence

This is what an awful lot of people think is ok

Spotted:

Tesla vandal in Ontario, California

This is the dispossessed, maniacal, class envy Marxist playbook chapter and verse

pic.twitter.com/cIx1btCrU0 — The Honey Badger (@Nance726) March 19, 2025

Another unhinged liberal caught on camera keying a Tesla… This is absolutely ridiculous. The hate for Elon & Tesla is out of control. Expose this clown. Thoughts? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7QniavCsf5 — Tony Lane (@TonyLaneNV) March 22, 2025

More radical liberals vandalizing Teslas by popping their tires.

Democrats like this need to be locked up

Felonypic.twitter.com/s3OnFAK1rO — Ryan (@Ryan_In_Mi) March 21, 2025

Last night Left-Wing woke anti-American thugs vandalized my @tesla and put a rock through my window because they hate the great work @elonmusk and President Trump are doing to this great country. But we shall persevere and not let evil win! pic.twitter.com/iEB3TjByHE — MikeyGrabBag (@MikeyGrabBags) March 12, 2025

