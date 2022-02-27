Clinton’s ABC News Minion Tries to Turn Biden Failures in Ukraine into DJT’s

George Stephanopoulos, a Clinton apparatchik, tried to get Tom Cotton to condemn comments former President Trump made at a rally last night. He took Donald Trump’s comments out of context as usual. Democrat media is obsessed with Trump. Cotton went on the show to speak for himself and to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine, but Stephanopoulos only wanted to talk about DJT.

Unfortunately, the only thing the media cares about is a man no longer in office while ignoring the fool in Delaware who is running the USA into the ground. It is all to distract from Biden’s responsibility in the invasion of Ukraine. Biden did nothing worthwhile prior to the invasion and there was no diplomacy.

Tom Cotton put on a clinic this morning of not taking the bait. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/urjIoKwcs6 — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) February 27, 2022

President Trump does condemn Russia’s actions in this needless war. Stephanopoulos is mischaracterizing Trump’s comments in what was a powerful CPAC speech.

TRUMP: “Under Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under Biden, Russia invaded Ukraine.” “I stand as the only president of the twenty-first century on who’s watch Russia did not invade another country.” pic.twitter.com/kdqmq5tCjt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 27, 2022

THERE WAS NO DIPLOMACY IN THE CASE OF UKRAINE-RUSSIA

At CPAC, Former Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell said Biden’s weakness has created a power vacuum that Russia has capitalized on.

Grenell railed against “Obama’s third-term crew” whom he says is managing foreign policy for President Joe Biden. The former DNI called for a return to more “muscular diplomacy” to deal with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other potential global hotspots.

“Diplomacy isn’t a weak option, but we all know that diplomacy without the credible threat of force invites contempt. However, diplomacy that sees military force as the first option rather than a last resort will result in war,” Grenell said in his opening remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday.

“Diplomacy done right, however, is the opposite of war,” he said. “This week, we witnessed a total collapse of diplomacy.”

Germany is raising their contribution to NATO now that DJT isn’t in office. It should have been done a long time ago:

Remember when Trump repeatedly called for moves like this to guard against Russia, and the propaganda press and other Democrats pushed a narrative that this meant he was anti-NATO? https://t.co/Z7OkLJQkLC — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 27, 2022

