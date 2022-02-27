Biden’s Approval Ratings Hit a New Low

A new ABC News and Washington Post poll give Joe Biden his lowest approval ratings as the commander-in-chief to date.

This latest poll shows Biden’s approval rating at 37 percent. ABC News reported that a “career-low 37% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance overall, with 55% disapproving.”

He has30% approval among political independents and 10% from Republicans. Among Democrats, nearly a quarter either disapprove of Biden (19%) or are withholding judgment (4%).

Americans are twice as likely to say they’re worse off than better off under his presidency, by 35-17%

Republican congressional candidates have a 49-42% advantage over Democrats among registered voters, widening to 54-41% among those who say they both are registered and certain to vote in November.

BREAKING: Economic discontent is hurting Pres. Biden and his party’s midterm election prospects, with three-quarters saying the economy’s in bad shape and a nearly 20-point lead for the Republican Party in trust to handle it, new @ABC News/WaPo poll finds. https://t.co/JwjohMyWLV — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 27, 2022

