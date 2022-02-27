EU Runs the Response to Russia While Biden Remains In His Basement

Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarusian border. After a phone call with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border, per AFP.

As of Sunday, Kiev is still Ukrainian. The second-largest city, Kharkiv, is allegedly back in Ukrainian hands, but fighting continues.

Also on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the military to put its nuclear forces on the highest level of alert in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by NATO countries. It’s a dramatic escalation.

Putin needs to send his troops home. He’s losing the war because the bottom line is people in the West don’t want the country taken over, certainly not brutally.

While Biden destroys the US, everyone is talking about Ukraine, except Biden. Biden isn’t talking about Ukraine. He is in his basement in Delaware. And the border is still open with God knows who coming across. All we know is they’re future Democrat voters, even the criminals and terrorists.

The EU, mostly Germany, is onboard with Ukraine and running the response to Putin. They will censor Russian news networks. The European Commission banned “Sputnik, Russia Today, and other Russian propaganda tools”. However, we found RT, despite the propaganda it dishes out, often gives more news than say, CNN or NBC.

The EU will also remove some banks from SWIFT. They will “paralyze” Russia’s Central bank.

In coordination with 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇨🇦🇬🇧 I will now propose new measures to EU leaders to strengthen our response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cripple Putin’s ability to finance his war machine. https://t.co/iU2waDzo9s — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 26, 2022

Several European Nations Close Off Air Space to Russia

Several European nations have banned Russia from their airspace, saying they refuse to have “planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies” as the Kremlin continues its barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

Russian planes are barred from the United Kingdom, Poland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovenia as of Saturday afternoon — and the list is likely to grow longer.

They won’t let “aggressor planes in the freedom sky,” Lithuanian PM Ingrida Simonyte tweeted.

Anonymous Declared Cyber War on Russia

On Saturday morning, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its third day, some of the country’s official government websites went down following a series of alleged cyberattacks. Among the sites that aren’t accessible as of the writing of this article include that of the Kremlin and the country’s Ministry of Defence. Several Twitter accounts claiming affiliation with Anonymous say the international hacking collective is behind the attacks.

The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government. #Anonymous #Ukraine — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022

