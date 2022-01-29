Closer to War? Putin Makes His Next Move & Biden to Send Troops

General Austin said earlier today there won’t be US troops in Ukraine, but Friday evening Biden said he plans to send a small number of U.S. forces to Eastern Europe in the “near term” amid growing fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I’ll be moving troops to Eastern Europe in the NATO countries in the near term,” Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews upon returning from a trip to Pittsburgh. “Not too many.”

Not too many. Just some.

The Pentagon has put 8,500 troops on heightened alert for potential deployment to NATO countries in Eastern Europe, and Biden’s comments seemed to signal definitively that at least some of those forces would deploy soon. Most of the troops are expected to join a NATO rapid response force in Eastern Europe.

Is Biden escalating, bringing us into a dangerous war with Russia, a nuclear power? We are already engaged in a proxy war with Russia.

Putin is signaling another move to invade Ukraine. He began reducing embassy staff throughout Ukraine and continues to build up troops.

Why would Putin wait for NATO to arm up and for more arms to reach Ukraine? Now is the time to invade, foolish though it would be, with an imbecile in the White House and weak leaders running the military — Austin, Milley, and MacKenzie.

Putin also provides energy to Europe and has sway over them. It’s hard to believe NATO will do much. We can’t say what Biden will do. He’s mad.

What happened to diplomacy? Biden sped through diplomacy to saber-rattling.

No sanctions though:

Secretary Blinken: U.S. Not Imposing Sanctions Despite Continued Russian Buildup On Ukrainian Border pic.twitter.com/vk0rE5gKEV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 24, 2022

Related