Heartbreaking Eulogy by Officer’s Widow, Standing Ovation After Blasting DA

Dominique Luzuriaga, the widow of fallen New York City Police officer Jason Rivera, blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his ridiculously soft on crime policies as she spoke at her husband’s funeral. She could barely keep her composure as she spoke before thousands.

Sadly, the couple had an argument that morning and they didn’t get to work it out.

“You know it’s hard being a cop’s wife sometimes. It is hard being patient when plans were canceled or we would go days without seeing each other or when you had to write a report that would take forever because you had to voucher so many things,” Luzuriaga said.

He asked her if she was sure she didn’t want him to take her home after they argued because it might be the last time. “It might be the last ride I give you,” he said.

Rivera and Luzuriaga were high school sweethearts, who married in October, the New York Post reported.

After learning that two police officers had been shot in Harlem, “My heart dropped,” Luzuriaga recounted.

“I immediately texted you and asked you, ‘Are you okay? Please tell me you’re okay. I know that you are mad right now but just text me you are okay. At least tell me you are busy.’ I get no response,” she said.

“We used to share locations on ‘Find My iPhone’ and when I checked yours I see you are at Harlem Hospital. I thought maybe you were sitting on a perp. But still, nothing. I called and then called again and then called one more time. And this time I felt something wasn’t right.”

