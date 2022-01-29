NYC Teen Rapper Shoots Officer & Is Then Released on Bail

A New York City teen rapper C-Blu — accused and witnessed shooting a police officer — is out on $250,000 bond, The New York Post reported.

Camrin Williams, who is also known by the rap name C Blu, posted his $250,000 bond after being locked up at a Brooklyn juvenile facility on gun and assault charges in the shooting of a 27-year-old cop in Belmont.

Camrin Williams was arrested after shooting a police officer in the Bronx on January 18th.

“If anybody wants to know why we have a crisis of violence in this city, or why we’re about to bury two hero police officers, look no further than this disgraceful bail release,” NYPD Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch said in a statement, the Post reports.

“This individual chose to carry illegal guns twice,” Lynch said. “He chose to fight with and shoot a New York City police officer. There’s no reason to believe he won’t do the exact same thing when he’s out on the street tonight.

“Shame on Judge Denis Boyle for allowing this to happen,” he said. “The people of the Bronx won’t be safe as long as he’s on the bench.”

The officer is Black. So, Black Lives Don’t Matter?

Don’t worry about C-Blu. His attorney, Dawn Florio, said he’s going to concentrate on his music and his school work.

He said he shot the officer and himself by accident.

Williams already had a 2020 gun possession arrest on his record ( he had 15 guns) and was placed on probation as a juvenile in the case just one month earlier.

